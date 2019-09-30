$0.33 EPS Expected for The York Water Company (YORW); Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake By $16.00 Million

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $4.30M giving it 33.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 17.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 127,284 shares traded or 390.52% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 219.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 639,840 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 930,880 shares with $23.27 million value, up from 291,040 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 1.60 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,907 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% or 20 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 32,229 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 3,329 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 54,199 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 8,326 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 80,467 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 85,114 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 16,474 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 4,093 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,209 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Manchester Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 22,654 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 4,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $569.43 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 40.43 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,542 activity. Shares for $434 were bought by Keller Jody L. NEWCOMER ROBERT P bought $983 worth of stock or 29 shares. Shares for $367 were bought by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, July 15. $1,831 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by GANG MICHAEL W. $1,081 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Snyder Mark S on Monday, April 15. Shares for $200 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. $12,279 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Hand Joseph Thomas.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 234,220 shares to 44,361 valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 19 shares and now owns 247 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

