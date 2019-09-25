$0.33 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (TS); Walt Disney Company (the (DIS) SI Increased By 9.54%

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. TS’s profit would be $196.07 million giving it 15.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Tenaris S.A.’s analysts see -19.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.20M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS

Walt Disney Company (the (NYSE:DIS) had an increase of 9.54% in short interest. DIS’s SI was 17.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.54% from 15.58M shares previously. With 11.56M avg volume, 2 days are for Walt Disney Company (the (NYSE:DIS)’s short sellers to cover DIS’s short positions. The SI to Walt Disney Company (the’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.79. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.51 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $239.21 billion. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40's average target is 17.78% above currents $132.79 stock price.