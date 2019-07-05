$0.33 EPS Expected for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS); NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SUNS’s profit would be $5.27 million giving it 12.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 17,040 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD SUNS.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. See NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) latest ratings:

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.01% or 223,609 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% or 73,346 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading L P stated it has 1,022 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 348,663 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 24,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 60,625 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 180,009 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 15,680 shares. 614,714 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). D E Shaw & Communication Inc reported 686,313 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 12,416 shares. Farallon Management Ltd Liability Company owns 400,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $44.72 million activity. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. had sold 2.00M shares worth $43.24M on Friday, March 22. ALLEN MARY TEDD had sold 5,000 shares worth $112,834. GRAY R BRADLEY had sold 20,000 shares worth $445,537.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited invested in 145,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management reported 2,646 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 238,739 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,437 shares. Blair William Communication Il accumulated 50,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Menlo Advisors Lc invested 0.19% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 277,503 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0% or 798,823 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 15 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 11,665 shares. West Family Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 495,609 shares.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.41 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.