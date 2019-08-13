$0.33 EPS Expected for Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY); Crown Holdings Has 0.95 Sentiment

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 138 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 146 cut down and sold positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 1.54M shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com