$-0.33 EPS Expected for MYnd Analytics, Inc. (MYND); Shorts at Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Raised By 14.37%

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) had an increase of 14.37% in short interest. TRCH’s SI was 2.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.37% from 1.77M shares previously. With 196,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s short sellers to cover TRCH’s short positions. The SI to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc’s float is 4.09%. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 469,744 shares traded or 56.92% up from the average. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 11.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 24/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF KEYBANK TERM LOAN TO REPAY OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS LLC; 09/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Plan to Market Midland Basin Assets; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 07/05/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY BUYS ADDED DE BASIN ACREAGE,: DRILLING IN

Analysts expect MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 28.26% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, MYnd Analytics, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 68,251 shares traded. MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) has declined 63.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company has market cap of $17.00 million. The firm offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders.

Among 2 analysts covering Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Torchlight Energy Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Monday, March 25. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Roth Capital.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.47 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.39 million shares or 2.53% less from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 50,000 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 1.50M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 229,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 11,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Northern Corp owns 107,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 50,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 233 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 339,206 shares. 383,429 were reported by Blackrock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Amg National Financial Bank reported 1.37 million shares.