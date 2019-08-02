$0.33 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy (LZB); Genuine Parts Co Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. LZB’s profit would be $15.51M giving it 24.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s analysts see -48.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 78,608 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 261 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 230 sold and reduced their positions in Genuine Parts Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 108.27 million shares, up from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genuine Parts Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 179 New Position: 82.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.75 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company for 96,357 shares. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owns 195,950 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Capital Management Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 722,980 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,090 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La-Z-Boy Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Thursday, June 6.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.