$0.33 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR); Colfax (CFX)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

Colfax Corp (CFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 122 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 71 trimmed and sold stock positions in Colfax Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 106.47 million shares, up from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Colfax Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 40 Increased: 64 New Position: 58.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $71.71M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 51.66 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 2.11 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 4.86% invested in the company for 815,148 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 4.4% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.56 million shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. Shares for $279,027 were sold by rahim rami. Miller Kenneth Bradley also sold $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares. Koley Bikash had sold 7,101 shares worth $177,525.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

