$0.33 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE); Last Week TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Analysts

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. HOPE’s profit would be $41.80 million giving it 10.99 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 436,417 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP SAYS ALSO GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASER OF NOTES 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $30 MLN OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP TO USE REMAINING PROCEEDS FOR BANK OF HOPE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q EPS 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 M Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 M Shr Repurchase; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 18.69% above currents $56.45 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $70 Upgrade

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $169,516 was made by Smith Gary Dale on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 803,899 shares. Principal Gru reported 287,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company reported 341,948 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt L P invested in 16,210 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 7,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 17,396 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 14,400 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 61,592 shares or 0% of the stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 448,420 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.