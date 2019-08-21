$0.33 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK); Shorts at Qwest 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (CTZ) Lowered By 38.01%

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. ADSK’s profit would be $72.48 million giving it 111.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Autodesk, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 1.08M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ) had a decrease of 38.01% in short interest. CTZ’s SI was 91,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.01% from 147,600 shares previously. With 38,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ)’s short sellers to cover CTZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 34,029 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTZ) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 20.33% above currents $146.56 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

