$0.33 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Teradata (TDC) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 36.54% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. ATI’s profit would be $41.59M giving it 18.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see 175.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 869,593 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M

Teradata Corp (TDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 152 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 102 reduced and sold stakes in Teradata Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 111.77 million shares, down from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Teradata Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 80 Increased: 84 New Position: 68.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 6 by Buckingham Research. Macquarie Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) rating on Friday, April 12. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. Cowen & Co maintained Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATI in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 160 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation for 1.61 million shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 110,854 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Capital Management Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 192,661 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 98,300 shares.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TDC’s profit will be $19.91 million for 52.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

