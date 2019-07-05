$0.32 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC); La-z-boy (LZB) Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WMC’s profit would be $15.42M giving it 7.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 199,223 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

La-z-boy Inc (LZB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 72 cut down and sold their stakes in La-z-boy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 40.93 million shares, down from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding La-z-boy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 44.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 149,822 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has risen 13.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.66% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc holds 5.96% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated for 604,435 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 298,152 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 411,237 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 315,426 shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.46M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,610 activity. 3,500 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares with value of $35,173 were bought by Trifon Harris. $99,800 worth of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares were bought by Murphy Jennifer. 3,446 shares were bought by McNamara Dennis Joseph, worth $35,637.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer accumulated 146,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 48 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 255,521 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 3,300 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,413 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 22,605 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 217,530 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 10,402 shares. First Foundation owns 0.01% invested in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 10,000 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) for 85,705 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny reported 0.06% in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 16,274 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 71,629 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 297,808 shares.