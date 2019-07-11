$0.32 EPS Expected for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL); Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. STRL’s profit would be $8.50 million giving it 10.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s analysts see 357.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 64,560 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity. $119,400 worth of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares were bought by CREGG ROGER A.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil construction firm in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, California, Hawaii, and other states in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.67 million. The firm builds, repairs, and reconstructs transportation infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, and light rail; and water infrastructure projects comprising water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 626,573 shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. 8,031 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares with value of $918,952 were sold by Lee Robert Darren. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $374,400 was sold by Herren Richard Scott. On Thursday, January 31 Knight David sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,500 shares.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.