$0.32 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA); Trust Company Of Virginia Has Cut Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ORA’s profit would be $16.57 million giving it 49.60 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -37.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 130,055 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 16/04/2018 – Ormat‘s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Provides an Update on the Puna Power Plant in Hawaii Following the Kilauea Volcanic Eruption; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $159.85M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 7. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Citigroup maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 9.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 59.45 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies Acquires 49% of Ijen Geothermal Project in Indonesia – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

