$-0.32 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (OKTA); Neurocrine Biosciences Has 1.44 Sentiment

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 155 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 108 sold and reduced holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 101.77 million shares, up from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Neurocrine Biosciences Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 71 Increased: 110 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $-0.32 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Okta, Inc.’s analysts see -17.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 1.45M shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – Okta Powers Modern Authentication for Apps and Websites for Free; 18/05/2018 – Okta to Webcast Oktane18; 24/05/2018 – Okta Announces Grant to Fast Forward, Technology Nonprofit Community; 16/05/2018 – BetterCloud and Okta Partner to Deliver SaaS Identity & Operations Management; 07/03/2018 – OKTA 4Q REV. $77.8M, PRELIM. $77M-$77.5M; 24/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Okta loses product chief; 21/05/2018 – Acuant Announces Okta Integration to Provide Identity Proofing Solutions to Combat Fraud; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 9.34% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for 3.76 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.37 million shares or 7.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Healthcor Management L.P. has 5.4% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 3.04% in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 844,500 shares.

The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,416 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Neurocrine (NBIX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA , a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It has a 534.29 P/E ratio. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MNST, OKTA, WAIR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $14.63 billion. The company's identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Among 5 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Okta has $15500 highest and $85 lowest target. $107.17’s average target is -16.39% below currents $128.18 stock price. Okta had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Canaccord Genuity.