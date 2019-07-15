D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) had a decrease of 92.39% in short interest. DLNDY’s SI was 2,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 92.39% from 36,800 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 0 days are for D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY)’s short sellers to cover DLNDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.1299 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 165 shares traded. D&L Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MCRN’s profit would be $22.57M giving it 13.28 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.12 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 32.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Milacron Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRN); 03/05/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP – CO IS COMMITTED TO AN ADDITIONAL MINIMUM PAY DOWN OF $50.0 MLN ON 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY, FOR A TOTAL MINIMUM OF $100.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – Get Milacron M•Powered at NPE 2018: Milacron Launches IoT Suite of Services, Part of New Support and Services Offerings Across All Milacron Product Brands; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY SALES OF $310.4 MILLION INCREASED 8.8% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 3.3% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million; 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 2% to 4%; 17/04/2018 – Milacron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 MORE from Milacron at NPE

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 34.76 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.

D&L Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells food ingredients in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Food Ingredients; Colorants and Plastic Additives; Oleochemicals, Resins and Powder Coatings; and Aerosols. It has a 24.8 P/E ratio. The Food Ingredients segment makes industrial fats and oils, food ingredients, specialty fats and oils, and culinary and other specialty food ingredients to various food manufacturers and quick-service restaurant chains; and produces food safety solutions, such as cleaning and sanitation agents for various customers.