$0.32 EPS Expected for Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN); CARLSBERG AS SPONSORED ADR REPRESENTING (CABGY) Shorts Decreased By 31.25%

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MCRN’s profit would be $22.56 million giving it 13.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 23.80% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 15.19 million shares traded or 1925.67% up from the average. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 32.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $243 MLN FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Milacron Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRN); 03/05/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP – CO IS COMMITTED TO AN ADDITIONAL MINIMUM PAY DOWN OF $50.0 MLN ON 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY, FOR A TOTAL MINIMUM OF $100.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million; 01/05/2018 – Milacron Completes Successful Chinaplas 2018 Trade Show – Displayed Industry-leading Plastics Processing Technologies from; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $237 Million to $243 Million; 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 34.25 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.