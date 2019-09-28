$0.32 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB); Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (TX) Shorts Decreased By 25.63%

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. FMNB’s profit would be $8.88M giving it 11.33 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 29,541 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX) had a decrease of 25.63% in short interest. TX’s SI was 486,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.63% from 654,400 shares previously. With 403,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX)’s short sellers to cover TX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 243,286 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IRSA: The Crown Jewels Of Argentina’s Real Estate Are Selling At A Steep Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium S.A. announces annual dividend proposal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 29 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,370 activity. Another trade for 34 shares valued at $494 was bought by MACALI RALPH D. 86 shares were bought by Sabat Joseph W, worth $1,253. Helmick Kevin J bought 34 shares worth $1,167. Muransky Edward bought 274 shares worth $3,754. Shares for $207 were bought by Wallace Amber B on Monday, July 1. Moore Terry A also bought $4,162 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 63,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,062 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 51,660 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 17,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Bowling Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 73,298 shares in its portfolio. 37,111 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc has 63,709 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 33,725 shares. 221,271 were reported by Punch & Assoc Management Inc. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,863 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 492,187 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 43,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.