$0.32 EPS Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI); MBT Financial (MBTF) Sentiment Is 0.64

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter's $0.18 EPS. CPSI's profit would be $4.59M giving it 21.89 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.'s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 63,246 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500.

MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 21 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 33 reduced and sold equity positions in MBT Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.28 million shares, down from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MBT Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $239.12 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 27.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

The stock increased 3.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 69,079 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 23.57% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. for 1.88 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 2.06 million shares or 9.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 379,871 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 93,961 shares.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $402.23 million. Maarten. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019