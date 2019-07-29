$0.32 EPS Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC); Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 175.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp acquired 266,802 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock declined 29.66%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 419,002 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 152,200 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $5.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 642,537 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CLNC’s profit would be $41.11 million giving it 12.62 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc.’s analysts see 255.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 68,698 shares traded. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has declined 17.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNC); 08/05/2018 – Colony NorthStar Credit: Reported Results Not Representative of Full Quarter Since They Don’t Include Northstar I and Northstar II Results in January; 15/03/2018 Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Announces Monthly Dividend for Common Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Colony Northstar Credit Real Estate Goes Below 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Colony Northstar posts loss after `difficult’ quarter; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Colony NorthStar’s Special Servicer Rating; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Abraaj in talks to sell fund unit stake to Colony NorthStar – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – COLONY NORTHSTAR CREDIT REAL ESTATE – REPURCHASE AGREEMENT GIVES UPTO $500.0 MLN TO FINANCE FIRST MORTGAGE LOANS,SENIOR LOAN PARTICIPATIONS AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Abraaj Said in Talks to Sell Fund Unit Stake to Colony NorthStar

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

