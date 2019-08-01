$0.32 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO); Weitz Investment Management Raised Its Markel (MKL) Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 3,000 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 13,000 shares with $12.95 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.5. About 23,152 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.32 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. AEO’s profit would be $55.11M giving it 12.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 2.44 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $191,502 activity. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 342 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 780 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First City Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Principal Fin Grp Inc has 673,229 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.33% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pacific Mngmt Company stated it has 1,317 shares. Miller Management Limited Partnership owns 413 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 190,641 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 7,669 shares. Moreover, Int Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Psagot House Ltd owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 118,843 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,535 shares. Of Vermont holds 523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 15,050 shares to 674,275 valued at $103.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 207,000 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.