$0.32 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO); AEGON NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (AEGOF) Shorts Raised By 24.02%

AEGON NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:AEGOF) had an increase of 24.02% in short interest. AEGOF’s SI was 5.86M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.02% from 4.73 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 58607 days are for AEGON NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:AEGOF)’s short sellers to cover AEGOF’s short positions. It closed at $5.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment and retirement services and products, such as variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits.

