$-0.31 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (TWLO); KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (KYYWF) Shorts Lowered By 5.94%

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had a decrease of 5.94% in short interest. KYYWF’s SI was 69,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.94% from 74,100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 100 days are for KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s short sellers to cover KYYWF’s short positions. It closed at $20.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 47.62% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Twilio Inc.’s analysts see -20.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 2.73 million shares traded. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has risen 157.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TWLO News: 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC SEES FULL YEAR BASE REVENUE $ 507.0 MLN TO $ 510.0 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TWILIO $475M PRIVATE OFFERING PRICED MAY 14; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC TWLO.N : SUMMIT INSIGHTS GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC TWLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $511.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Twilio, Inc. vs TeleSign Corporation | FWD Entered | 03/06/2018; 08/05/2018 – Twilio Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – Twilio Programmable Wireless Now Available: Empowering Millions of Developers to Deliver IoT Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Twilio Will be a Star in ‘Digitization,’ Says Dougherty — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Twilio 1Q Rev $129M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Twilio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWLO)

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

Another recent and important Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Keep A Close Eye On The World’s Best Video-Game Service Provider – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.43 billion. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution.