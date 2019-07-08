$-0.31 EPS Expected for TimkenSteel (TMST); Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.31 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 247.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -444.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 33,489 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $356.51 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel: All This Stock Needs Now Is An Economic Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 51,178 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 63,766 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 37,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 79,961 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 26,600 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 333,681 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company owns 253,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 10,998 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of stock.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 107,935 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $330.74 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Sensata Technologies Holding plcâ€™s (NYSE:ST) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.