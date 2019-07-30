$-0.31 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP); U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 20. FBR Capital maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $14.0000 15.0000

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $-0.31 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 27.91% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 42,140 shares traded. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has declined 59.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 10/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 12/03/2018 Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 4Q Loss/Shr 47c; 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEV; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the Treatment of Cushing’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBP); 03/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 19/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $140.85 million. The firm offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It has a 5.27 P/E ratio. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $757.60 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.