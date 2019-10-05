$0.31 EPS Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH); 3 Analysts Covering Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Among 8 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 4000 lowest target. GBX 4845.13’s average target is 20.06% above currents GBX 4035.5 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 47 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 13. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by UBS. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of RIO in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Investec. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Barclays Capital. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 4100.00 Unchanged

20/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 3300.00 Downgrade

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5610.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4450.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Unchanged

02/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 26.19% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. SNH’s profit would be $73.41 million giving it 7.27 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 650,268 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Realty Capital Properties: My Worst REIT Idea – Ever – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SNH: A Dividend Cut In The Making – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Senior Housing Properties Trust shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 92,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cutter & Brokerage Inc invested in 37,063 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 357,720 shares. Citigroup reported 2.25 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 44,100 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 550,172 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 3.60M shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 442,400 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 195,018 shares.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 68.10 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 5.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How secure is the Rio Tinto dividend payment (LON:RIO)? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 12, 2019, Mining.com published: “Rio Tinto cancels plans to sell or take public its Canadian iron ore unit – MINING.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Rio strikes deal with Chinese partners to cut steel-making emissions – MINING.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Rio’s Argyle diamonds go on tour – MINING.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.