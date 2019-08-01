$0.31 EPS Expected for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH); Last Week Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 42.64% above currents $19.16 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, July 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2800 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. RUTH’s profit would be $9.28 million giving it 17.96 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.’s analysts see -31.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 153,766 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $666.51 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 16.02 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth??s Chris Steak House trade name.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert reported 0.02% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Dana Investment Advisors invested in 88,580 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 44,553 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 186,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 940,317 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Geode Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 394,134 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 1.29 million shares. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 0.65% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 119,800 shares. American Century Cos Inc has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 1,500 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 18,636 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 15.10M shares traded or 131.94% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%