$0.31 EPS Expected for RealPage, Inc. (RP); TOMRA SYSTEMS A/S/A ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TMRAF) Shorts Down By 1.44%

TOMRA SYSTEMS A/S/A ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMRAF) had a decrease of 1.44% in short interest. TMRAF’s SI was 82,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.44% from 83,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 69 days are for TOMRA SYSTEMS A/S/A ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMRAF)’s short sellers to cover TMRAF’s short positions. It closed at $26.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. RP’s profit would be $29.38M giving it 50.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, RealPage, Inc.’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 252,494 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock invested in 0.08% or 7,882 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 24,618 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Carroll Associate Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.11% or 451,149 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 336,437 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 8,073 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 79,947 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 282,746 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 1.05M shares stake. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 295,000 shares in its portfolio. First Tru L P has 0.05% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 456,855 shares.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 143.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $8.59 million worth of stock.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions divisions. It has a 47.64 P/E ratio. The Collection Solutions segment develops, produces, sells, leases, and services automated recycling systems, including data administration systems, which monitor the volume of collected materials and associated deposit transactions.

Another recent and important Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tomra Systems A/S/A ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.