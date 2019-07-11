$0.31 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC); Shorts at MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (MCFUF) Lowered By 4.15%

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:MCFUF) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. MCFUF’s SI was 1.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12576 days are for MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:MCFUF)’s short sellers to cover MCFUF’s short positions. It closed at $27.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. OSBC’s profit would be $9.27 million giving it 10.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 27,558 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity. $42,300 worth of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was sold by Gottschalk Keith on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Old Second Bancorp, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 85,785 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 11,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Gru Incorporated accumulated 18,518 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 45,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,871 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 2.87% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 4,390 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 28,025 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 92,247 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Co has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 45,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $377.29 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Another recent and important Micro Focus International plc (OTCMKTS:MCFUF) news was published by Money.Cnn.com which published an article titled: “Tech stock crashes 45% after CEO resigns – CNN” on March 19, 2018.