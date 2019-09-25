$0.31 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC); Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 15.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 676,520 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 3.75M shares with $915.32 million value, down from 4.43M last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $213.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OSBC’s profit would be $9.27M giving it 9.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 163,070 shares traded or 149.78% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC)

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 15,923 shares to 1.80M valued at $1.95B in 2019Q2. It also upped Class A stake by 48,976 shares and now owns 3.81 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.92 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 17.11% above currents $225 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 857,356 shares. New England Research And Management has 3,825 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 5,038 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 42,189 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 29,719 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 1,734 shares. Loews, New York-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 1.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sio Capital Limited Company invested in 1.72% or 29,176 shares. Penobscot Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,004 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 20,952 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management owns 1,376 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc owns 1.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,487 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Old Second Bancorp, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 44,655 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 145,709 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 495,433 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,133 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl owns 79,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 31,467 shares. 11,340 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 2,316 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 14,235 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 41,068 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,198 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 947,217 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,317 activity. COLLINS GARY S bought $5,317 worth of stock or 426 shares.