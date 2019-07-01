$-0.31 EPS Expected for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.88 EPS change or 154.39% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.0319 during the last trading session, reaching $0.731. About 669,768 shares traded. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 83.72% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OBLN News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – April 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Todd Wood joins Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. as Vice President Global Sales; 11/05/2018 – OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC OBLN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in Obalon Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and April 16 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBL; 12/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); 17/05/2018 – Obalon Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Obalon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OBLN)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 17 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold their stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 28,569 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has risen 1.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) news were published by:

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 329,884 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 62,100 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 61,748 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $478.47 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $22.66 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) news were published by: