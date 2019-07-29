$0.31 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH); Srs Investment Management Has Upped By $151.19 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 116.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 910,759 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.69M shares with $282.14 million value, up from 781,844 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $570.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress starting Tuesday in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS OPERATIONS AND PLATFORM IN MYANMAR , NEED MORE POLICY PEOPLE ON THE GROUND; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. INVH’s profit would be $162.75 million giving it 22.07 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Invitation Homes Inc.’s analysts see -6.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 3.90 million shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 7.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $423.7M, EST. $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $424M; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.13-$1.21; 16/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q FFO 23c/Shr; 08/03/2018 Moody’s: No Negative Ratings Impact On Invitation Homes 2015-SFR1 From Revised Interest Rate Cap; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES – MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 – $50 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.23

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.37 billion. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. It has a 456.17 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Invitation Homes’s (NYSE:INVH) 22% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invitation Homes to refinance $418M of debt – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Invitation Homes to Participate in NAREIT REITWeek 2019 Conference… – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beware Wall Street’s Stupid Narrative, Invitation Homes Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. Raymond James maintained Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, June 10. The stock of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, June 3.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 76,680 shares or 7.13% of the stock. Welch Group Inc Llc invested in 1,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kames Capital Pcl holds 291,655 shares. Pictet North America Sa reported 3.5% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 25,052 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Lomas Capital Management Ltd Co holds 325,370 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Chicago Equity Prns invested in 109,597 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Secor Advsr Lp accumulated 11,610 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 6.83M shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 534,079 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited reported 403,431 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,930 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 504,627 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.