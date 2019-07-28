$-0.31 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA); Fiduciary Management Increased By $29.10 Million Its Cerner (CERN) Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 510,555 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 6.52M shares with $372.95 million value, up from 6.01 million last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $23.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.69 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 34.04% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s analysts see -16.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 66,810 shares traded. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has declined 62.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endra Life Sciences up 18% premarket following business update – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ENDRA Is A Great Investment Opportunity, With A Bit Of Finesse – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endra down 43% on TAEUS data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. The company has market cap of $11.43 million. The Company’s photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Cable One Inc. stake by 18,787 shares to 49,967 valued at $49.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) stake by 77,293 shares and now owns 4.64M shares. Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation invested in 101,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 113,980 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. 451,509 were reported by St James Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco owns 457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bartlett & Limited Company owns 15,707 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Axa holds 531,816 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 160,329 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.15% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 151,463 shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDRX or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CERN in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of CERN in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $608,130 were bought by GREISCH JOHN J on Thursday, May 2.