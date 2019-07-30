$0.31 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX); Shorts at Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (WPRT) Raised By 48.09%

Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT) had an increase of 48.09% in short interest. WPRT’s SI was 870,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 48.09% from 587,600 shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 1 days are for Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s short sellers to cover WPRT’s short positions. The SI to Westport Fuel Systems Inchares’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 365,675 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. EGRX’s profit would be $4.25M giving it 44.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 95,167 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $378.24 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold.