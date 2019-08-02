$0.31 EPS Expected for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL); Morgan Stanley Lowered Neenah (NP) Stake

Morgan Stanley decreased Neenah Inc (NP) stake by 67.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 21,375 shares as Neenah Inc (NP)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Morgan Stanley holds 10,514 shares with $677,000 value, down from 31,889 last quarter. Neenah Inc now has $1.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 114,956 shares traded or 40.51% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah

Analysts expect CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CTL’s profit would be $337.99M giving it 9.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, CenturyLink, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 10.13M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CenturyLink, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,613 are owned by Pitcairn. Earnest stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 181,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.01M shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.06% stake. Korea Investment holds 494,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 33,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has invested 1.21% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hyman Charles D accumulated 25,686 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 42,915 shares. Carroll Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 756 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 3.20M shares stake.

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink has $15 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 4.48% above currents $12.06 stock price. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by CFRA. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. Moffett Nathanson upgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $12 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold”.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Neenah (NYSE:NP) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust Announces Anticipated Late Filing of Financial Statements and Proposed Management Cease Trade Order – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.