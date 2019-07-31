$-0.31 EPS Expected for Catasys, Inc. (CATS); Shorts at Gap (the (GPS) Raised By 5.38%

Gap Inc (the (NYSE:GPS) had an increase of 5.38% in short interest. GPS’s SI was 26.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.38% from 25.36 million shares previously. With 3.14M avg volume, 9 days are for Gap Inc (the (NYSE:GPS)’s short sellers to cover GPS’s short positions. The SI to Gap Inc (the’s float is 11.47%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 1.38M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 235,146 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 47,414 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 17,777 shares. Sigma Planning owns 9,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 17,182 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Llc invested in 89 shares. Alpha Windward accumulated 891 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 4,286 shares. Ameriprise owns 153,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 101,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.02% or 86,762 shares. City Hldgs Communications holds 962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained the shares of GPS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $289.11 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.