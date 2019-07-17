$-0.31 EPS Expected for Catasys, Inc. (CATS); Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baytex Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $3.75 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Altacorp with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $3.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Catasys, Inc.’s analysts see 72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 121,250 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 240.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 2.29 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “S&P/TSX Composite index: Stocks in Freefall led by Bombardier Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy Inc. – Midas Letter” on February 02, 2016. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Bund Center Investment (SGX:BTE) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg dodged a $128 million blow with regularly planned stock sales – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 339% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cat’s Pride® Returns as Sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Sheltersâ„¢ Pet Adoption Campaign – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trupanion, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Chewy Stock About to Crash Back to Reality? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.