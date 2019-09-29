$0.31 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE); UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (BPPUF) Shorts Increased By 3.05%

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BPPUF) had an increase of 3.05% in short interest. BPPUF’s SI was 27.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.05% from 27.13 million shares previously. It closed at $2.5362 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $6.99 million giving it 25.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 128,449 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 26 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 31,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank owns 40,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,032 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Co holds 8,600 shares. John G Ullman Assocs Inc owns 0.54% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 93,650 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Principal Financial Gru holds 180,703 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 7,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finance Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). 127,838 are held by Kennedy Cap. Stifel Fincl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $708.04 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,048 activity. ANDERSON STEPHEN C bought $61,048 worth of stock. Merwe Jaco van der bought $56,000 worth of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) on Thursday, August 29.

Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., together with subsidiaries, provides banking services and products for retail, private banking, corporate, and institutional clients in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Non-Banking Financial, and Corporate Center divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various deposit and loan products; and asset management, bancassurance, leasing, and factoring services, as well as online banking services.

