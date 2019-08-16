$0.30 EPS Expected for Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY); Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake

Analysts expect Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TCEHY’s profit would be $2.99 billion giving it 34.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Tencent Holdings Limited’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.96 million shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 20.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 3,984 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 15,549 shares with $1.85M value, down from 19,533 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 944,298 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $417.05 billion. The firm operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others divisions. It has a 30.83 P/E ratio. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services.

More notable recent Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tencent tops earnings on gaming strength – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: Can a New Era Be Conjured for ATVI Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust, 5.850% Cum Red Pfd Series K declares $0.3656 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.