$0.30 EPS Expected for Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY); 1 Analysts Covering Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)

Analysts expect Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. TCEHY’s profit would be $2.97B giving it 37.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Tencent Holdings Limited’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 3.50M shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, June 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Shore Capital. UBS maintained the shares of TCG in report on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by HSBC. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Berenberg maintained the shares of TCG in report on Friday, February 8 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie to “Reduce”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, May 17. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

The stock increased 30.18% or GBX 2.11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 9.11. About 176.74M shares traded or 377.11% up from the average. Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company has market cap of 139.92 million GBP. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm operates an airline fleet of 94 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers quality management training and consulting services to its partner hotels in areas, such as food presentation, housekeeping, and online reputation management, as well as offers ancillary products, including travel and booking insurance, airline meals and seat selection, extra luggage, private transfers, room upgrades, excursions, and entertainment while in destination.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $443.54 billion. The firm operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others divisions. It has a 33.11 P/E ratio. It offers online/mobile games, community VAS, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms; instant messaging services; and online literature services.

