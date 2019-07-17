$-0.30 EPS Expected for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA); Saga Communications – Class A (SGA) Shorts Down By 1.51%

Analysts expect Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 57.75% from last quarter’s $-0.71 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Tableau Software, Inc.’s analysts see -59.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.09. About 25,258 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Saga Communications Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:SGA) had a decrease of 1.51% in short interest. SGA's SI was 58,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.51% from 59,600 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Saga Communications Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:SGA)'s short sellers to cover SGA's short positions. The SI to Saga Communications Inc – Class A's float is 1.58%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 409 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) has declined 19.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Saga Communications, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.48 million shares or 0.07% less from 4.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 8,103 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Incorporated reported 8 shares. 931 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 36,735 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 1,501 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). New York-based Towerview Ltd Liability Corp has invested 21.56% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). 62,919 are held by State Street. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co has 602 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,151 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Co holds 0% or 36,217 shares.

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.15 million. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2018, the firm owned 75 FM and 33 AM radio stations serving 26 markets.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity. 1,705 Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) shares with value of $48,493 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC.

More notable recent Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Concerned About Saga Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGA) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Tableau Software, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 466,400 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,787 shares. Bokf Na owns 17,698 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Korea Corp, Korea-based fund reported 21,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 1.4% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.46% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California Employees Retirement System holds 126,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Seatown Holdg Pte stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 20,000 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 2,342 shares.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.20 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.