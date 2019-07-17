$0.30 EPS Expected for RealPage, Inc. (RP); Hni (HNI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. RP’s profit would be $28.38 million giving it 53.15 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, RealPage, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 66,815 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Hni Corp (HNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 83 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 64 decreased and sold equity positions in Hni Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 30.12 million shares, down from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hni Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 56,969 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited has invested 0.26% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,401 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pembroke Mngmt owns 147,050 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gideon Incorporated reported 9,640 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eaton Vance Management reported 473,068 shares. Moreover, Timpani Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.24% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 77,204 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 70,313 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 51 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 58,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Mgmt stated it has 104,336 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Company has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,139 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $12.41M was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 170.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 8,850 shares traded. HNI Corporation (HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54

Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation for 16,756 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 614,940 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.37 million shares.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.