$0.30 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT); Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (LOMA) Shorts Up By 16.48%

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. PFLT’s profit would be $11.63M giving it 9.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 91,121 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA) had an increase of 16.48% in short interest. LOMA’s SI was 544,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.48% from 467,100 shares previously. With 213,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA)’s short sellers to cover LOMA’s short positions. The SI to Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 472,533 shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) has risen 7.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LOMA News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA LOMA.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loma Linda University Health System, CA at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – OBNK, EVLO Launched, LOMA Lockup Ends: Equity Capital Markets; 25/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km NNW of Mira Loma, California; 13/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 5km SE of Loma Linda, CA; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 4km N of Loma Linda, CA; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km NNW of Loma Linda, CA

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $454.41 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. Efrat Aviv had bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817 on Friday, May 17. $84,666 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 140,761 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.03% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Roosevelt Invest Group owns 92,995 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 0% stake. 37,828 were reported by Susquehanna Group Llp. Fincl Consulate has 10,439 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware invested in 0.1% or 102,866 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 332,075 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 18,465 shares stake. Greenwich Invest Mngmt has invested 2.07% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Yakira Cap Mngmt accumulated 54,334 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 122,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

