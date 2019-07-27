$0.30 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT); DRIVEN DELIVERIES (DRVD) Shorts Down By 9.59%

DRIVEN DELIVERIES INC (OTCMKTS:DRVD) had a decrease of 9.59% in short interest. DRVD’s SI was 13,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.59% from 14,600 shares previously. With 21,300 avg volume, 1 days are for DRIVEN DELIVERIES INC (OTCMKTS:DRVD)’s short sellers to cover DRVD’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $0.84. About 58,070 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRVD) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. PFLT’s profit would be $11.63 million giving it 9.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 122,024 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Driven Deliveries, Inc. engages in providing delivery services of legal cannabis products to clients in California. The company has market cap of $34.34 million. The firm was formerly known as Results-Based Outsourcing Inc. and changed its name to Driven Deliveries, Inc. in September 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $454.80 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

