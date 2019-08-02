$0.30 EPS Expected for Legacy Housing (LEGH); Intellisync (SYNC) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in Intellisync Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intellisync Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 12.LEGH’s profit would be $7.42 million giving it 10.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Legacy Housing Corporation’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 117 shares traded. Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company has market cap of $312.25 million. The firm makes and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $59.31 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.