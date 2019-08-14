$-0.30 EPS Expected for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP); Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) SI Decreased By 1.46%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) had a decrease of 1.46% in short interest. WH’s SI was 3.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.46% from 4.05 million shares previously. With 921,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s short sellers to cover WH’s short positions. The SI to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 4.16%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 552,426 shares traded. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has declined 0.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Analysts expect J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, J. C. Penney Company, Inc.’s analysts see -34.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5995. About 15.12 million shares traded or 70.13% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 30/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Partners With Grammy-winning Singer Lionel Richie For Home Collection — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING; $2.50 TARGET PRICE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of WFCM 2010-C1; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C TO EPS 13C, EST. EPS 18C; 07/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JCP Issues Statement Regarding Crius Energy Trust’s Entrenching Behavior; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N FY SHR VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 36.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

