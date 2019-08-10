$-0.30 EPS Expected for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP); Shorts at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) Lowered By 0.43%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. CRBP’s SI was 16.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 16.36M shares previously. With 884,400 avg volume, 18 days are for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s short sellers to cover CRBP’s short positions. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 1.46M shares traded or 102.22% up from the average. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRBP News: 15/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at EULAR 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRBP); 08/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 12/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss $32.4M; 14/05/2018 – A Requested Update On Corbus Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 16/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, J. C. Penney Company, Inc.’s analysts see -34.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6001. About 8.23M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS-LEGAL COUNSEL ON MAY 18 NOTIFIED WHEELER IT BELIEVES WHEELER FAILED TO MAINTAIN ASSET COVERAGE REQUIRED BY ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 14/04/2018 – Richland Source: JCPenney celebrates 100 years in Mansfield area; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes of WBCMT 2005-C17; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates J.C. Penney’s Proposed $350M Second-Lien Notes ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – Crius and JCP Announce Settlement Agreement; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

Among 4 analysts covering Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has $38 highest and $18 lowest target. $27’s average target is 359.18% above currents $5.88 stock price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. Oppenheimer initiated Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) rating on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $382.32 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Updates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Proshare Limited Liability holds 45,818 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 386 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares. J Goldman & L P reported 3.99M shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 69 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 6.43 million shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Creative Planning invested in 35,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 1.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.07 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 10.75 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney has $2 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $1.90’s average target is 216.61% above currents $0.6001 stock price. JC Penney had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) rating on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $1.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co.