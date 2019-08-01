$-0.30 EPS Expected for J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP); Matinas Biopharma Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shorts Lowered By 6.54%

Analysts expect J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, J. C. Penney Company, Inc.’s analysts see -34.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.0338 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7617. About 5.80 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades One and Affirms Nine Classes of GSMS 2011-GC5; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – HAS REVISED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney to Use Proceeds to Fund Note Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Investment Limited Buys 1.2% Position in J.C. Penney; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Rating; Outlook Negative; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 17/05/2018 – JCP: WITHOUT WEATHER COMP SALES WOULD HAVE GROWN 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had a decrease of 6.54% in short interest. MTNB’s SI was 5.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.54% from 5.72M shares previously. With 627,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s short sellers to cover MTNB’s short positions. The SI to Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s float is 6.14%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8153. About 305,055 shares traded. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has risen 114.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MTNB News: 26/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma: Audited Fincl Statements Contained Going Concern Explanatory Paragraph; 16/03/2018 Matinas BioPharma Appoints Jerome D. Jabbour as Chief Executive Officer and Provides Corporate Update; 09/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma Holdings Rises Most in Over a Year; 26/03/2018 – MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC – BELIEVES THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma: Roelof Rongen Has Stepped Down as CEO, Board Member; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTNB); 26/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma 2017 Loss/Shr 36c; 16/03/2018 – MATINAS BIOPHARMA NAMES JEROME D. JABBOUR AS CEO-PROVIDES CORPO; 26/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma Reports 2017 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma to Present Positive Preclinical Data of MAT2203 at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company has market cap of $116.58 million. The firm develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $241.32 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Cap Management invested in 0.56% or 7.00M shares. Tyvor Cap Llc stated it has 1.48% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 616,600 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 94 shares. J Goldman And Company Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 3.99M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 56,751 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 47,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 7,239 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). 47 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. 260,436 were accumulated by One Trading Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn has 827,853 shares. 161,020 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% or 314,211 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 106,550 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital.

