$0.30 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD); Adtran (ADTN) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ROAD’s profit would be $15.42 million giving it 12.76 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Construction Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 275.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 129,426 shares traded. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has risen 6.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ROAD News: 11/05/2018 – EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Announces Acquisition Of The Scruggs Company, Serving The Georgia Market; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – THE SCRUGGS COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $65 TO $75 MLN OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Expects Scruggs Company to Contribute Rev of $65M-$75M Over Next 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS ACQUIRES SCRUGGS FOR $51.1M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY FOR $51.1 MLN IN CASH, EXCLUDING CERTAIN WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 81 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 45 decreased and sold their holdings in Adtran Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 42.95 million shares, up from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Adtran Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction services and products to public and private sectors. The company has market cap of $787.16 million. The Company’s services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

The stock increased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 285,344 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran