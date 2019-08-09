$-0.30 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN); Centene (CNC)’s Sentiment Is 4.88

Centene Corp (CNC) investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 493 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 101 sold and decreased their positions in Centene Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 718.62 million shares, up from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Centene Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 39 Increased: 410 New Position: 83.

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Anaplan, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.01% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 722,041 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $409.48 million for 12.61 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Axon Capital Lp holds 17.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation for 157,300 shares. Rudman Errol M owns 254,400 shares or 9.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd has 6.67% invested in the company for 20,584 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Management Lp has invested 6.33% in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 635,111 shares.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

More notable recent Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Dallasnews.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports stock faces NYSE delisting for the second time this year – Dallas News” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Anaplan Stock Skyrocketed 90% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” with publication date: August 08, 2019.