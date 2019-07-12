$0.29 EPS Expected for Vistra Energy Corp. (VST); Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. VST’s profit would be $140.03 million giving it 19.30 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Vistra Energy Corp.’s analysts see 93.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 5.06M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has risen 6.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – INITIATED 2018 AND 2019 COMBINED COMPANY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Various Vistra Energy Corp’s Debts And Revises Outlook To Positive; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.70B TO $2.90B, EST. $2.94B; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 71c; 16/04/2018 – Coal is on its way out, says Vistra Energy CEO as company shuts down coal plants; 20/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 CORRECT: TX PUC ISSUES DRAFT ORDER CONDITIONALLY OK DYN/VISTRA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vistra Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VST); 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – Texas PUC: Vistra can retain peakers

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 80 decreased and sold their stock positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 144.84 million shares, up from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.87 EPS, down 163.64% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.15% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 962,505 shares. Loews Corp owns 73.12 million shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 4.43% invested in the company for 8.07 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.31% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 140,734 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

